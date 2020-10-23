Vancouver police search for suspect in two sex assaults near Main and 41 Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating a pair of sexual assaults in the area of Main Street and East 41 Avenue.

On Oct. 16, a man approached a woman from behind and groped her before running away, police said. A similar incident occurred three days later.

In each case, the victim was able to get to a safe place and call police.

They were not physically hurt but are dealing with emotional and mental distress, police said.

The suspect is described as five-foot-five to five-foot-seven with an average build.

1:46 At least three businesses destroyed by fire in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood. At least three businesses destroyed by fire in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

In one case, he was wearing a black hat, grey hooded sweatshirt, black shoes with white soles, and a medical mask. He was also carrying an umbrella.

Story continues below advertisement

In the other incident, the suspect was wearing a royal blue Umbro jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-0604 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Gord Macdonald