Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police search for suspect in two sex assaults near Main and 41 Avenue

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'VPD release video of suspect in sex assaults' VPD release video of suspect in sex assaults
Vancouver police released footage of a suspect in a pair of sex assaults near Main St. and E. 41st Ave. earlier this month.

Vancouver police are investigating a pair of sexual assaults in the area of Main Street and East 41 Avenue.

On Oct. 16, a man approached a woman from behind and groped her before running away, police said. A similar incident occurred three days later.

Read more: 18-year-old man charged in Yaletown home invasions

In each case, the victim was able to get to a safe place and call police.

They were not physically hurt but are dealing with emotional and mental distress, police said.

The suspect is described as five-foot-five to five-foot-seven with an average build.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'At least three businesses destroyed by fire in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.' At least three businesses destroyed by fire in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.
At least three businesses destroyed by fire in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

In one case, he was wearing a black hat, grey hooded sweatshirt, black shoes with white soles, and a medical mask. He was also carrying an umbrella.

Story continues below advertisement

In the other incident, the suspect was wearing a royal blue Umbro jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-0604 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Gord Macdonald

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeVPDVancouver sex assaultMain and 41st sex assaultsVancouver sex assault suspectVPD sex assault investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers