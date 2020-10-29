Menu

Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Thursday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 12:37 pm
A man dispenses hand sanitizer in a shopping mall in the Montreal borough of Pointe-Claire, Saturday, March 14, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world.
A man dispenses hand sanitizer in a shopping mall in the Montreal borough of Pointe-Claire, Saturday, March 14, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a provincial COVID-19 update on Thursday.

The press briefing is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 3 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

New Brunswick reported three new travel-related cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.As of Wednesday, the province said 47 cases of COVID-19 remain active.Zone 5 remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s recovery plan.
Click to play video 'New Brunswick tightens COVID-19 restrictions in the Campbellton region' New Brunswick tightens COVID-19 restrictions in the Campbellton region
New Brunswick tightens COVID-19 restrictions in the Campbellton region
Watch the livestream here.
