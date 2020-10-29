New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Thursday

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a provincial COVID-19 update on Thursday.
The press briefing is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m.
New Brunswick reported three new travel-related cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.As of Wednesday, the province said 47 cases of COVID-19 remain active.Zone 5 remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s recovery plan.
