Health

New Brunswick reports 3 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 12:41 pm
Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 28
WATCH: The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Public Health says two of the cases are in the Fredericton region and are related to international travel.

The other case is an individual in the Campbellton region. There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 in that region.

Zone 5 remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s recovery plan.

Dogs, cats susceptible to COVID-19, expert says
Dogs, cats susceptible to COVID-19, expert says

The province said on Tuesday those in Zone 5 can celebrate Halloween only within their household bubble.

Trending Stories
“Door-to-door collecting, passing out treats, and parties outside of their household bubbles are not permitted,” the province said.

The rest of New Brunswick, in the yellow phase, can go door-to-door trick-or-treating as long as Public Health guidelines are followed.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 3 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, new Halloween guidelines

The province says 47 cases of COVID-19 remain active as of Wednesday.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 337 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 284 recoveries in total.

Four residents are currently in hospital as a result of the virus, but none are in intensive care.

There have also been six deaths from the virus in the province.

