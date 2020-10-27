New Brunswick reports 3 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, new Halloween guidelines

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting three new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

All three cases are in the Campbellton region, the province says.

“Two of today’s cases were identified through Sunday’s mass testing of 1,135 people in Dalhousie, however, not all of Sunday’s test results have been processed,” read a news release.

The province says 55 cases of COVID-19 remain active as of Tuesday.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 334 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 273 recoveries in total.

Four residents are currently in hospital as a result of the virus, but none in intensive care.

The Campbellton region, Zone 5, remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s recovery plan.

No trick-or-treating in orange zone

The province said on Tuesday those in Zone 5 can celebrate Halloween only within their household bubble.

“Door-to-door collecting, passing out treats, and parties outside of their household bubbles are not permitted,” the province said.

The rest of New Brunswick, in the yellow phase, can go door-to-door trick-or-treating as long as Public Health guidelines are followed.

These guidelines include:

Children that go door to door should avoid at-risk members of their bubble for several days after Halloween.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people and a list of attendees must be kept.

All businesses and organizations planning events must have an operational plan, keep a list of participants and ensure physical distancing and mask-wearing practices.

