Canada

N.B. reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2,400 tested in Campbellton this weekend

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 1:52 pm
A medical worker wearing protective gear is seen outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 15, 2020.
A medical worker wearing protective gear is seen outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 15, 2020. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

New Brunswick health officials are reporting three new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

Two of the new cases are travel-related and located in Fredericton. The third case is in Campbellton and under investigation.

The province says 60 cases of COVID-19 remain active, of which 40 are located in the Campbellton region.

There have also been seven additional recoveries since Sunday.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 331 cases of COVID and has seen 265 recoveries in total.

Public health officials in New Brunswick believe there is community spread
Public health officials in New Brunswick believe there is community spread

The Campbellton region remains in the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.

In response, New Brunswick ramped up testing over the weekend. It organized walk-in testing for those without symptoms who wish to be tested in Campbellton on Saturday and in Dalhousie on Sunday.

In total, over 2,400 asymptomatic residents in the Campbellton region were tested over the weekend.

As of Monday, 98,251 tests have been conducted in the province in total.

On Sunday, New Brunswick reported two additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to six deaths in the province.

One of the individuals was in the Moncton region, and one in Campbellton.

Four individuals are currently in hospital as a consequence of COVID-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19MonctonPublic healthCOVID-19 TestingAtlantic CanadaCampbelltonNew CasesCampbellton OutbreakMoncton outbreak
