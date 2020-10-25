New Brunswick reports 2 COVID-19 cases, 2 COVID-19-related deaths

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and say 65 cases remain active.

One of the new cases is travel-related, according to the province. The person is in their 20s and lives in the Fredericton region.

The second new case is an individual in their 40s, located in the Campbellton region and the source is under investigation.

Campbellton remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

New Brunswick is also reporting two additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to six deaths in the province.

“Today’s news is a heartbreaking reminder that we all must do everything we can to slow and prevent the spread of this disease,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release.

One of the individuals was in the Moncton region, and one in Campbellton.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the individuals, as well as to all of those in the Campbellton-Restigouche and Moncton regions,” said chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell in the release.

“Kindness and compassion, along with strict adherence to two-metre distancing, and mask use are how we will get through this together,” Russell said.

The province has ramped up testing in the Campbellton region as the area reports 47 active cases of COVID-19.

It has organized walk-in testing for those who do not have symptoms but wish to be tested. This testing is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, at the Inch Arran Arena in Dalhousie, N.B.

As of Sunday, 96,747 tests have been conducted in the province in total.

New Brunswick has confirmed 328 cases to date, and 257 have recovered. According to the province, four patients are hospitalized.