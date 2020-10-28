Shipping companies trying to keep up with online orders amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The number of packages being delivered across the country this year will likely hit new record highs, due in part to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

FedEx, UPS, Canada Post and others are experiencing booming demand as online purchases reach unprecedented levels.

Online shopping sales surge by 99% in Canada amid coronavirus pandemic

According to a survey by FedEx Canada, 35 per cent more Canadians plan to do their holiday shopping online this year compared to last.

And FedEx projects 100 million packages per day will be handled by shipping companies worldwide by 2023. Initially, that number was forecasted to be reached by 2026.

“FedEx is projecting an unprecedented surge in shipping demand,” James Anderson, communications advisor of FedEx Canada told Global News from its distribution centre in Toronto.

Global News was granted exclusive access inside the facility on Wednesday as workers dealt with the surging volume of packages while wearing masks to protect against COVID-19.

“We arm our employees with proper sanitation and PPE equipment. And we do our best to maintain social distancing and respect the safety of others at every aspect of the job we do,” Anderson said.

@globalnews gets exclusive access inside @FedExCanada's largest distribution center in Canada to see how employees are managing a projected record surge in deliveries while dealing with #COVIDー19 pandemic.

Handling a soaring volume of orders while dealing with the global pandemic is a major challenge for shipping companies. But many have made adjustments to keep their staff safe.

“We’ve put markings on the floor. We’ve changed the way we process. We’ve changed the way we staff just so we can assure there’s that distance between each other,” Jon Hamilton, spokesperson for Canada Post, told Global News.

The crown corporation is hiring 4,000 additional seasonal employees and adding 1,000 vehicles to its fleet to keep with growing demand.

⁦@canadapostcorp⁩ adding 1,000 vehicles to their fleet and hiring 4,000 seasonal employees to deal with skyrocketing online orders. All while dealing with the #COVID pandemic.

The increase in online orders translates into booming business for LSKL Trucking. The Pointe-Claire based company has recently purchased new trucks and hired more drivers to meet growing demand.

“Three-quarters of the vehicles are running 24/7,” Philip Moniz, the manager of LSKL Trucking told Global News.

And these delivery companies anticipate the growth in the parcel shipping industry will continue as online orders keep breaking new records.

Online shopping sees six month boost, another expected for holidays