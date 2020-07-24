Menu

Money

Coronavirus pandemic sees surge in online shopping, with sales up by 99%

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2020 11:39 am
Montreal stores reopen for business but pandemic a drag on sales
WATCH: (From July 16, 2020) Montreal stores reopen for business but pandemic a drag on sales

Statistics Canada says online retail sales doubled as the measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic were enacted.

A new report from the agency found that total retail sales fell by 17.9 per cent as Canadians increasingly sheltered in place between February and May and brick-and-mortar stores closed their doors.

Read more: Canada’s consumer prices up 0.7% in June, ending streak of negative inflation

Even so, shoppers rushed to make online purchases, with sales surging 99.3 per cent during the period.

StatCan says e-commerce sales hit a record $3.9 billion in May, a 2.3 per cent increase over April and 99.3 per cent increase over February.

Global News Morning Market & Business Report – July 22, 2020
Global News Morning Market & Business Report – July 22, 2020

E-commerce sales more than doubled year over year, with a 110.8 per cent increase compared with May 2019.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The report found that all 11 retail subsectors with e-commerce sales saw those sales increase.

Read more: Canadian retail sales surged nearly 19% in May, still 20% below February levels

From February to April, only the food and beverage subsector saw an increase in in-store sales, which were up 3.3 per cent, and a surge in e-commerce, which was up 107.0 per cent.

In-store sales declined for general merchandise stores, building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers, and health and personal care stores.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCovid19Online ShoppingCoronavirus economyStatsCanCoronavirus economic impactonline sales canadaretail canadacovid19 economic impactcovid19 economye-commerce canadainstore sales canadaretail sales candastatscan sales data
