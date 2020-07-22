Canada’s consumer prices up 0.7% in June, ending streak of negative inflation

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index for June was up 0.7 per cent compared with one year ago, ending a run of negative inflation that began in April in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consumer price index had registered two months of negative readings leading up to June, first with 0.2 per cent annualized decline in April, then a further 0.4 per cent drop in May. The average economist estimate from data firm Refinitiv forecasted an annualized inflation rate of 0.3 per cent for the month.

Statistics Canada says that excluding gasoline, the consumer price index rose 1.2 per cent.

