Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Canada’s consumer prices up 0.7% in June, ending streak of negative inflation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2020 8:55 am
Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/CP

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index for June was up 0.7 per cent compared with one year ago, ending a run of negative inflation that began in April in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Canadian retail sales surged nearly 19% in May, still 20% below February levels

Trending Stories

The consumer price index had registered two months of negative readings leading up to June, first with 0.2 per cent annualized decline in April, then a further 0.4 per cent drop in May. The average economist estimate from data firm Refinitiv forecasted an annualized inflation rate of 0.3 per cent for the month.

Statistics Canada says that excluding gasoline, the consumer price index rose 1.2 per cent.

More to come

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Statistics CanadainflationConsumer Price IndexCPI June 2020 Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers