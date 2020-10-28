Quebec boosts mental health funding for youth, opposition calls for more help amid COVID-19 crisis

Quebec is investing $25 million in mental health initiatives for young adults, teenagers and children as the novel coronavirus pandemic drags on, but opposition parties say more needs to be done to help people.

Lionel Carmant, the province’s junior health minister, called the plan unveiled Wednesday a “targeted first step” to help Quebecers under the age of 25 and their families — but also said there is no mental health crisis in Quebec.

“We’re not in a crisis right now — actually the waitlist is decreasing,” Carmant said. “But we have to prepare that this problem will stay on past the pandemic.”

The additional funding will go towards 250 full-time resources to help those in need, according to the government. Health and social services organizations will be able to boost staff’s hours or put the money toward new resources.

The announcement comes as the second wave of the pandemic remains in full force, with active shutdowns underway in red zone areas such as Montreal and Quebec City until at least Nov. 23 to stem the tide of COVID-19.

Amid the tightened restrictions, Premier François Legault has urged anyone who feels unwell to seek help. He has repeatedly acknowledged the pandemic has been difficult on Quebecers’ morale and mental health, and he encouraged people to check in on those who live alone.

Last week, Montreal public health authorities said the ongoing health crisis has been particularly hard on young adults. There has been a decrease in motivation and a rise in mental health issues among a group that has been vulnerable to pandemic-related layoffs, according to the department’s director.

The research from public health has also found that 46 per cent of young people aged 18 to 24 in Montreal have reported symptoms of generalized anxiety or depression.

Carmant said Wednesday that the government is willing to invest more money in mental health programs and initiatives if there is a demand for it.

Yet opposition parties say more needs to be done to help Quebecers weather the pandemic storm.

The Quebec Liberals are calling for a publicly-funded psychotherapy program. Liberal MNA André Fortin said seniors are feeling alone, young people are disproportionately affected and business owners are facing the possibility of losing their business as the health crisis continues.

“We’re asking more and more of Quebecers every day,” he said. “And it’s weighing more and more on them.”

Parti Québécois MNA Joël Arseneau said the government needs to be more proactive in providing direct mental health help to those struggling. He argues this goes beyond recommending citizens call the province’s 811 hotline when they feel unwell.

“I think we need more than money,” he said. “We need resources, we need people, we need psychologists. We need people mobilized for the cause, and we need action on the ground.

“We need people to go where the vulnerable people are, whether it would be in the education system or in the health system or in the businesses.”

— With files from Global News’ Raquel Fletcher and the Canadian Press

