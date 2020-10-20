Quebec reports 877 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations jump

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting an increase of 877 novel coronavirus infections, bringing its caseload to 95,216 Tuesday.

The province continues to have the highest tally of cases in Canada, which has topped more than 200,000 infections as of this week.

On Tuesday, 12 additional deaths were recorded. Of them, five occurred in the last 24-hour period, while the other deaths were added to the tally retroactively.

The COVID-19 health crisis has killed 6,055 Quebecers to date after a death previously attributed to the virus was retracted from the list. It remains the highest death toll in the country.

Health authorities say 33 more patients are in hospital, with the total now at 565. Of those patients, 100 are in intensive care, an increase of eight from the previous day.

The province carried out 16,291 tests Sunday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Quebec has reported more than 79,000 recoveries to date.

Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update about the virus’s progression Tuesday afternoon in Quebec City. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

