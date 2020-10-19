Menu

Canada

Nurses stage protests on Montreal and Quebec City bridges over work conditions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Quebec nurses block Quebec City bridge' Quebec nurses block Quebec City bridge
Nurses block traffic on the Quebec City Bridge in protest over work conditions.

Quebec nurses with the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) have taken to disrupting traffic in different parts of the province, saying they are unhappy with negotiations with the Quebec government.

In Quebec City, the FIQ is blocking traffic on both sides of the bridge near the access ramps, said the union organization Monday morning.

In Montreal, traffic is blocked on the southbound lanes at the entrance to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Read more: Quebec releases scathing reports into long-term care homes where dozens died

The FIQ represents 76,000 nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists across the province. Their collective agreement expired on March 31.

The main sticking points are safe nurse-patient ratios and the creation of complete and stable care teams.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said he was still optimistic when asked about the negotiations last week. He referred to “reconciliations” between the parties in recent days.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
