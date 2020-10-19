Nurses stage protests on Montreal and Quebec City bridges over work conditions

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec nurses with the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) have taken to disrupting traffic in different parts of the province, saying they are unhappy with negotiations with the Quebec government.

In Quebec City, the FIQ is blocking traffic on both sides of the bridge near the access ramps, said the union organization Monday morning.

In Montreal, traffic is blocked on the southbound lanes at the entrance to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

The FIQ represents 76,000 nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists across the province. Their collective agreement expired on March 31.

The main sticking points are safe nurse-patient ratios and the creation of complete and stable care teams.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said he was still optimistic when asked about the negotiations last week. He referred to “reconciliations” between the parties in recent days.