Montreal ‘progressing in the right way’ as coronavirus cases start to plateau, officials say

Montreal is starting to see a plateau of new COVID-19 cases after three weeks of partial lockdown measures but officials warn the second wave of the pandemic isn’t over yet.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, director of Montreal public health, said Wednesday the city is “progressing in the right way” thanks to citizens’ efforts and sacrifices throughout the month of October.

“I would like to convey the following message: we have to remain prudent collectively,” she said.

There has been an average of 245 new cases per day in the region, which is a designated novel coronavirus red zone. Drouin said there are currently 200 active outbreaks in Montreal as of Wednesday.

Despite a stabilization of new infections, Drouin said some parts of the city are hot spots, including the Parc-Extension and Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhoods.

Montrealers must continue to exercise vigilance and abide by public health directives to stem the tide of COVID-19, she added.

“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” she said. “But I think we’re all headed in the right direction.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the new numbers are encouraging and urged citizens not to let their guard down.

The health crisis has also been hard on the city’s homeless population and the city is preparing for the cold winter months during the pandemic, according to Plante.

Montreal hospitals can still take on more patients

Sonia Bélanger, head of the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, said 140 people are in hospital in Montreal due to the pandemic. Of those patients, 36 are in intensive care.

“This is a slow rise. Every day there is a slight number of additional patients that are added,” she said. “The situation is pretty much the same as two weeks ago.”

Bélanger said that Montreal hospitals still have wiggle room during the second wave. There are 1,000 beds in total across the region’s network to accommodate patients and about 100 reserved in intensive care units.

However, there is a scarcity of resources when it comes to nursing and other health-care staff, who were stretched thin during the spring.

On top of high demands in the network, Bélanger said 100 employees have contracted the virus and 200 are waiting for test results.

