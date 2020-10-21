Menu

Health

Quebec nurses’ workload in long-term care homes highlighted in FIQ report

By Travis Todd Global News
The report found one long-term care home had 119 patients for one nursing assistant.
The report found one long-term care home had 119 patients for one nursing assistant. Getty Images

The Montérégie-Est area has the worst healthcare professional-to-patient ratios in Quebec, according to a new report.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) rated the province’s long-term care homes and published their findings Wednesday.

To illustrate how the shortage of health-care workers is affecting patient care, the FIQ held a demonstration on the grounds of CHSLD René-Lévesque in Longueuil. The protest included 120 mannequins placed on the ground and a single health-care worker simulated making their patient rounds.

READ MORE: Nurses stage protests on Montreal and Quebec City bridges over work conditions

Trending Stories

“(Nurses) have an inhuman workload and their professional responsibilities are enormous,” said FIQ president Nancy Bédard in a statement. “They are faced with making choices by prioritizing certain care over others.”

The Manoir-Trinité in Montérégie-Est, singled out in the report, was listed as having a patient-to-worker ratio of 119 patients forone night nursing assistant.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said he was ready to “do everything” to reduce the workload of nurses. But he warned he couldn’t offer higher-than-inflation pay increases at the same time.

With files from The Canadian Press

