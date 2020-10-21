Quebec nurses’ workload in long-term care homes highlighted in FIQ report

Send this page to someone via email

The Montérégie-Est area has the worst healthcare professional-to-patient ratios in Quebec, according to a new report.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) rated the province’s long-term care homes and published their findings Wednesday.

To illustrate how the shortage of health-care workers is affecting patient care, the FIQ held a demonstration on the grounds of CHSLD René-Lévesque in Longueuil. The protest included 120 mannequins placed on the ground and a single health-care worker simulated making their patient rounds.

“(Nurses) have an inhuman workload and their professional responsibilities are enormous,” said FIQ president Nancy Bédard in a statement. “They are faced with making choices by prioritizing certain care over others.”

The Manoir-Trinité in Montérégie-Est, singled out in the report, was listed as having a patient-to-worker ratio of 119 patients forone night nursing assistant.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said he was ready to “do everything” to reduce the workload of nurses. But he warned he couldn’t offer higher-than-inflation pay increases at the same time.

— With files from The Canadian Press