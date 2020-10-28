Menu

Canada

Work to bring 4 cars upright after derailment to begin Wednesday in Moncton

By Alexander Quon Global News
Four cars derailed at the Gordon Yard in Moncton.
Four cars derailed at the Gordon Yard in Moncton. Wade Perry/Global News

Work to right four rail cars after a derailment at the Gordon Yard in Moncton on Tuesday afternoon is set to begin Wednesday.

The cars did not contain hazardous material, officials with the Moncton Fire Departmetn told Global News.

Read more: High rail temperatures caused CN train derailment in Saint John: officials

Two of the railcars carried vehicles, one held plastic resin and one had propane.

Officials said their primary concern was the car that was carrying propane but it was quickly determined there were no leaks.

No one was injured in the derailment.

Read more: Federal safety board releases report on 2019 derailment in New Brunswick

Firefighters were on scene until approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will return if needed this morning.

CN Rail says they have crews responding to the incident and in a statement stressed that there is no danger to the public.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

