High rail temperatures caused CN train derailment in Saint John: officials

Investigators probing a train derailment in Saint John last weekend believe they now know what happened.

Eight CN Rail freight cars jumped the tracks on June 20 behind the Mediterranean Restaurant on Rothesay Avenue.

“Preliminary findings indicate that high rail temperatures are the cause,” said Jeremy Trevors, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. The increased heat distorted the rails and cause cars to leave the tracks, he said.

All but one of the cars was carrying wood chips or potash. A lone tanker car had previously been filled with liquid sulfur, but was empty at the time of the incident.

No one was injured and CN said there was never any danger to the public.

Cleanup took several days.

Trevors said he does not anticipate an investigation by the Transportation Safety Board, given the preliminary findings.