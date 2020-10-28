Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 28

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Trial for Toronto van attack suspect to be conducted over Zoom, judge says

A trial for the man who killed 10 people when he drove a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk will be conducted by videoconference due to COVID-19 restrictions inside courtrooms.

Alek Minassian faces 10 charges of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident on April 23, 2018.

Justice Anne Molloy says the trial will occur over Zoom and will begin on Nov. 10.

A recent decision by the Superior Court of Ontario’s chief justice limits the number of people in a physical courtroom to 10 due to the pandemic.

GoodLife Fitness encourages members to write Ontario MPPs in email blast due to COVID-19 closures, restrictions

In an email that was sent wide to its members, GoodLife Fitness is asking gym-goers to email their local Ontario MPPs as the industry is “currently facing serious challenges as a result of the global pandemic.”

“Between mandated shutdowns, capacity restrictions, and ongoing questions about the safety of fitness facilities, our industry is facing the most difficult time in its history,” GoodLife Fitness, one of Canada’s largest gym chains, said in their email with the subject line “Stand Up for Fitness! | Write a Letter to Your M.P.P.”

GoodLife Fitness said the email was sent to more than 175,000 members in Ontario. The fitness centre is facing backlash online over the email.

Ontario reports 834 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Ontario reported 834 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 72,885.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 299 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 186 in Peel Region, 121 in York Region, 76 in Ottawa and 26 in Durham Region. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,108 as five more deaths were reported.

More than 30,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 773 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,934 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of two deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remain unchanged for months.

There are 87 current outbreaks in homes, an decrease of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 396 active cases among long-term care residents and 297 active cases among staff — down by one and two cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 2,001 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,103 among students and 274 among staff (624 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 92 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 499 cases reported among students and 107 cases among staff (332 individuals were not identified) — totaling 938 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 595 out of 4,828 schools in the province. No schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 399 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of nine (seven new child cases and two new staff cases). Out of 5,231 child care centres in Ontario, 139 currently have cases and 40 centres are closed.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.