Crime

New Brunswick basketball coach facing charge of making child pornography

By Callum Smith & Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Volunteer basketball coach facing child pornography charge' Volunteer basketball coach facing child pornography charge
WATCH: According to the RCMP, the alleged offence took place between 2018 and 2020, while the accused was in a position of trust. Callum Smith reports.

The community of Riverview, N.B., was in shock Tuesday after learning that a local basketball coach has been charged with making child pornography.

RCMP say the charges against volunteer basketball coach Shawn Curtis Nickerson, 32, stem from alleged incidents that occurred between December 2018 and January 2020.

Police began investigating in August as a result of online sexual images.

According to police, a “variety of electronic devices” were seized when they executed a search warrant at a home on Aberdeen Drive in Riverview on Oct. 25.

That’s also where police arrested Nickerson.

He’s since been charged with one count of making child pornography.

Accused volunteered at local schools

The Anglophone School District East (ASD-E) sent a letter home to families in the Riverview-area in relation to the arrest.

“We have been informed by the RCMP of a legal situation involving a volunteer at some of our schools in the Riverview community,” the letter reads.

The school informed parents that counsellors and other resources will be available for students and staff as needed.

Click to play video 'Former B.C. Dragoon sentenced for possession of child pornography' Former B.C. Dragoon sentenced for possession of child pornography
Former B.C. Dragoon sentenced for possession of child pornography

They also assure parents that they will continue to work with the RCMP as the force investigates.

“We understand situations such as this are concerning to parents, students, teachers and the greater community. We want to assure you that ASD-E will remain vigilant in our efforts to make our schools a safe place to learn and teach,” the letter reads.

RCMP remain tightlipped

The RCMP wouldn’t answer questions about whether local youths were directly connected to the charges or how many possible witnesses are being contacted.

A spokesperson told Global News that it’s important that people to call police if anyone feels they’ve been a victim of crime.

Nickerson’s case was before a judge on Monday.

He remains in custody and is due for a bail hearing Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

