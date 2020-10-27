Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Lighthouse shelter in Saskatoon restricts services due to COVID-19 outbreak

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 2:50 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan might implement ‘industry-specific’ restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue increasing' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan might implement ‘industry-specific’ restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue increasing
When asked about the potential to further implement stricter health measures in the province during Friday's coronavirus update, Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab responded that if case numbers continue to increase, "we will have to look at further specific measures."

The Lighthouse in Saskatoon says it is immediately restricting services after the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared a coronavirus outbreak at the shelter on Oct. 23.

Lighthouse executive director Don Windels said a client of the shelter tested positive for the coronavirus roughly two weeks ago.

A second person — a staff member — tested positive last week, but Windels said it was not a front-line worker.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saskatoon’s Lighthouse shelter

“Fortunately it was not shelter staff [who tested positive]; it was in a different department,” Windels told Global News last week.
Story continues below advertisement

The Lighthouse said Tuesday that it will not be accepting clients into its emergency shelters or the stabilization unit until further notice.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Anyone requiring emergency shelter or assistance during the day is being advised by the Lighthouse to contact social services during the day or the Salvation Army after 5 p.m.

Current shelter clients and residents can remain at the shelter.

The restrictions will be reviewed on Nov. 8, Windels said.

People cleared from the assisted self-isolation site hotel sheltering system can continue to access Lighthouse shelter services, he added.

The Lighthouse has also suspended its clothing donation program until further notice.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

The SHA declares an outbreak when two or more people test linked to a specific non-household setting or event test positive within a specified time period.

The Lighthouse said it is working with the SHA on contact tracing and virus containment and staff mobilized quickly on the weekend to test as many residents as possible.

Testing and active surveillance will continue for the next several weeks, shelter officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Nathaniel Dove

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatchewan CoronavirusCovid19saskatchewan covid-19Saskatchewan NewsCOVID-19 OutbreakSaskatchewan Health AuthoritySaskatoon NewsThe LighthouseSaskatoon LighthouseLighthouse shelter
Flyers
More weekly flyers