Lighthouse shelter in Saskatoon restricts services due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Lighthouse in Saskatoon says it is immediately restricting services after the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared a coronavirus outbreak at the shelter on Oct. 23.

Lighthouse executive director Don Windels said a client of the shelter tested positive for the coronavirus roughly two weeks ago.

A second person — a staff member — tested positive last week, but Windels said it was not a front-line worker.

“Fortunately it was not shelter staff [who tested positive]; it was in a different department,” Windels told Global News last week.

The Lighthouse said Tuesday that it will not be accepting clients into its emergency shelters or the stabilization unit until further notice.

Anyone requiring emergency shelter or assistance during the day is being advised by the Lighthouse to contact social services during the day or the Salvation Army after 5 p.m.

Current shelter clients and residents can remain at the shelter.

The restrictions will be reviewed on Nov. 8, Windels said.

People cleared from the assisted self-isolation site hotel sheltering system can continue to access Lighthouse shelter services, he added.

The Lighthouse has also suspended its clothing donation program until further notice.

The SHA declares an outbreak when two or more people test linked to a specific non-household setting or event test positive within a specified time period.

The Lighthouse said it is working with the SHA on contact tracing and virus containment and staff mobilized quickly on the weekend to test as many residents as possible.

Testing and active surveillance will continue for the next several weeks, shelter officials said.

—With files from Nathaniel Dove