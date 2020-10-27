Peterborough girl, 14, charged with uttering death threats: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough girl has been charged with multiple counts of uttering death threats following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Monday a 15-year-old girl attended the detachment to report alleged ongoing threats by the accused. The two girls know each other.

It’s alleged that on Aug. 7 and on Oct. 22, the accused got into an argument with the 15-year-old and on both occasions, threatened death against the victim.

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old girl was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.