Crime

Peterborough boy, 14, charged with uttering death threats: police

By Greg Davis Global News
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough boy is accused of uttering death threats. Peterborough Police Service

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.: Peterborough Police Service issued a correction stating a boy, not a girl was charged. The story has been updated to reflect the change.

 

A Peterborough boy has been charged with multiple counts of uttering death threats following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Monday a 15-year-old girl attended the detachment to report alleged ongoing threats by the accused. The two individuals know each other.

It’s alleged that on Aug. 7 and on Oct. 22, the accused got into an argument with the 15-year-old and on both occasions, threatened death against the victim.

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

