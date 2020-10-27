COVID-19 outbreak declared at a long-term care home in Brockville

Send this page to someone via email

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District health unit confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Brockville late Monday.

According to a media release, a staff member at St. Lawrence Lodge tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the health unit to declare an outbreak at the home.

Infection control measures have been put in place to manage the outbreak and are being monitored by the health unit.

The infected staff member is self-isolating at home.

“Our primary focus is the health and safety of our residents and staff,” the St. Lawrence Lodge facility said in a statement Monday. “Since the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, our management team has been monitoring the situation and updating our actions accordingly.”

