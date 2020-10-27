Menu

Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at a long-term care home in Brockville

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 8:42 am
File / Global News
File / Global News

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District health unit confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Brockville late Monday.

According to a media release, a staff member at St. Lawrence Lodge tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the health unit to declare an outbreak at the home.

Read more: ‘It’s terrifying’ — Winnipeg woman’s father tests positive in home care COVID-19 outbreak

Infection control measures have been put in place to manage the outbreak and are being monitored by the health unit.

Trending Stories

The infected staff member is self-isolating at home.

“Our primary focus is the health and safety of our residents and staff,” the St. Lawrence Lodge facility said in a statement Monday. “Since the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, our management team has been monitoring the situation and updating our actions accordingly.”

