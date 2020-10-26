Chilliwack private school closed due to COVID-19 exposures

Send this page to someone via email

A private Chilliwack Christian school has been forced to close its doors due to COVID-19 exposures.

Mount Cheam Christian School is the second B.C. school that has been forced to close after self-isolation requirements due to potential exposures left them short-staffed.

Fraser Health’s school exposure website lists just a single Oct. 16 exposure at the facility.

A spokesperson for the health authority stressed that there was not an outbreak at the school.

“This has affected the number of staff they have available to hold classes. As a result, in consultation with Fraser Health, they made a decision to close the school until the end of the day Friday, Oct. 30.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts

Kelowna’s École de l’Anse-au-sable, where at least 11 cases have been recorded, has also shut down for 10 days.

At her Monday briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said both schools were working on a remote learning plan for students.

“We knew of course this would be a possibility, especially in the smaller schools where the potential of exposure impacts a larger proportion of the school population,” Henry said.

“While the numbers of people with COVID are small, the requirement for those in contact to be in self isolation meant that the school can no longer safely operate.”

Advertisement