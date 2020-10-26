Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Chilliwack private school closed due to COVID-19 exposures

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 8:54 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: B.C. reports 817 new COVID-19 cases over three days, 3 deaths' Coronavirus: B.C. reports 817 new COVID-19 cases over three days, 3 deaths
WATCH: B.C. reports 817 new COVID-19 cases over three days, 3 deaths

A private Chilliwack Christian school has been forced to close its doors due to COVID-19 exposures.

Mount Cheam Christian School is the second B.C. school that has been forced to close after self-isolation requirements due to potential exposures left them short-staffed.

Fraser Health’s school exposure website lists just a single Oct. 16 exposure at the facility.

A spokesperson for the health authority stressed that there was not an outbreak at the school.

Read more: B.C. reports 817 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, crushing records

“This has affected the number of staff they have available to hold classes. As a result, in consultation with Fraser Health, they made a decision to close the school until the end of the day Friday, Oct. 30.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts' As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts
As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts

Kelowna’s École de l’Anse-au-sable, where at least 11 cases have been recorded, has also shut down for 10 days.

At her Monday briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said both schools were working on a remote learning plan for students.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of B.C. school exposures

“We knew of course this would be a possibility, especially in the smaller schools where the potential of exposure impacts a larger proportion of the school population,” Henry said.

“While the numbers of people with COVID are small, the requirement for those in contact to be in self isolation meant that the school can no longer safely operate.”

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDBC COVID-19bc covidchilliwack school exposuremount cheam christian schoolmount cheam schoolprivate school exposureschool exposure
Flyers
More weekly flyers