Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reaches more than 100,000 total cases of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2020 11:33 am
Security guard leading the way to a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Que., Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Security guard leading the way to a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Que., Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Quebec has reached more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

The province is reporting 879 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 100,114 infections since the pandemic began.

Health officials also say 11 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus were reported, for a total of 6,143.

READ MORE: Ontario reports over 1K new coronavirus cases, setting single-day record

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Five of those additional deaths took place in the past 24 hours, five were reported between Oct. 18-23 and one occurred at an unspecified date.

Trending Stories

Hospitalizations went up by two across the province in the past 24 hours, for a total of 551.

Of those, 97 people were in intensive care — an increase of four compared to the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Deputy premier has dire warning for Quebec City region, as COVID-19 infections multiply' Deputy premier has dire warning for Quebec City region, as COVID-19 infections multiply
Deputy premier has dire warning for Quebec City region, as COVID-19 infections multiply
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebecMontrealQuebec City
Flyers
More weekly flyers