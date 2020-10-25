Quebec reaches more than 100,000 total cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec has reached more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

The province is reporting 879 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 100,114 infections since the pandemic began.

Health officials also say 11 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus were reported, for a total of 6,143.

Five of those additional deaths took place in the past 24 hours, five were reported between Oct. 18-23 and one occurred at an unspecified date.

Hospitalizations went up by two across the province in the past 24 hours, for a total of 551.

Of those, 97 people were in intensive care — an increase of four compared to the previous day.

