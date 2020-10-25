Ontario reports over 1K new coronavirus cases, setting single-day record

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,042 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 70,373.

It’s the first time the province has reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day. Sunday’s report also follows Saturday’s previous record increase of 978 cases.

“Locally, there are 309 new cases in Toronto, 289 in Peel, 117 in York Region, 80 in Ottawa and 52 in Durham,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“There are 736 more resolved cases.”

The province completed 38,769 additional tests. Ontario has now completed a total of 4,908,771 tests; 23,601 remain under investigation.

Seven additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,093.

Meanwhile, 60,160 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

There are at least 278 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 16), with 79 in intensive care (down by three) and 54 on ventilators (up by one).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Oct. 23 — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of Saturday afternoon.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

33,771 people are male

36,171 people are female

7,087 people are 19 and under

25,427 people are 20 to 39

20,048 people are 40 to 59

10,637 people are 60 to 79

7,161 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,919 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by six. There are currently 82 outbreaks in long-term care homes, up by four.

There are 376 active cases among long-term care residents and 282 among staff.

