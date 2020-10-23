Coronavirus: Saskatchewan might implement ‘industry-specific’ restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue increasing
When asked about the potential to further implement stricter health measures in the province during Friday’s coronavirus update, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab responded that if case numbers continue to increase, “we will have to look at further specific measures.” These measures may be “sector-specific” so problematic areas are only shut down rather than the province’s whole economy, if it comes to it.