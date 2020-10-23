Increased, untraceable COVID-19 spread in Saskatoon, say health officials

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s medical health officer says the city and its surrounding area continues to experience increased COVID-19 activity this week.

“We are asking everyone to be extra vigilant,” said Dr. Simon Kapai said in a statement.

In a press release, issued by the City of Saskatoon on Friday, health officials say there is community transmission taking place where contact tracing can’t identify the source.

Saskatoon is the province’s epicentre of active COVID-19 cases, with cases continuing to rise since mid-October.

As of Friday, the Saskatoon zone has 128 active cases, and 563 total cases.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said 37 cases in the Saskatoon zone are linked to the Longbranch where an outbreak has been declared.

In October alone, the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared six outbreaks in Saskatoon that have resulted in secondary and tertiary transmissions.

The outbreaks include:

Oct. 22 – Hose & Hydrant Brew Pub

Oct. 21 – Motion Fitness (Brighton)

Oct. 18 – Diva’s Nightclub

Oct. 16 – The Longbranch

Oct. 15 – The Canadian Brewhouse (Stonebridge)

Oct. 10 – Preston Park II Residence

“Please do everything you can to stop the spread of the virus in our community,” says Pamela Goulden-McLeod, Director of EMO and Incident Coordinator for the City’s Response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By curbing the spread, we are supporting front-line workers who are putting their lives at risk to keep us safe, creating the conditions to keep people working and the economy going.”

Like the province’s chief medical health officer, Goulden-McLeod is encouraging people to reduce their bubbles and contacts.

“Protect yourself, your family and coworkers at all times during the pandemic by following public health recommendations,” Kapai added.

