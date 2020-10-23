Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health
Health

Increased, untraceable COVID-19 spread in Saskatoon, say health officials

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 6:25 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan might implement ‘industry-specific’ restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue increasing' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan might implement ‘industry-specific’ restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue increasing
WATCH: When asked about the potential to further implement stricter health measures in the province during Friday's coronavirus update, Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab responded that if case numbers continue to increase, "we will have to look at further specific measures."

Saskatoon’s medical health officer says the city and its surrounding area continues to experience increased COVID-19 activity this week.

“We are asking everyone to be extra vigilant,” said Dr. Simon Kapai said in a statement.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

In a press release, issued by the City of Saskatoon on Friday, health officials say there is community transmission taking place where contact tracing can’t identify the source.

Saskatoon is the province’s epicentre of active COVID-19 cases, with cases continuing to rise since mid-October.

As of Friday, the Saskatoon zone has 128 active cases, and 563 total cases.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said 37 cases in the Saskatoon zone are linked to the Longbranch where an outbreak has been declared.

Click to play video 'Footage shows packed dance floor at Saskatoon nightclub' Footage shows packed dance floor at Saskatoon nightclub
Footage shows packed dance floor at Saskatoon nightclub

In October alone, the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared six outbreaks in Saskatoon that have resulted in secondary and tertiary transmissions.

Trending Stories

The outbreaks include:

  • Oct. 22 – Hose & Hydrant Brew Pub
  • Oct. 21 – Motion Fitness (Brighton)
  • Oct. 18 – Diva’s Nightclub
  • Oct. 16 – The Longbranch
  • Oct. 15 – The Canadian Brewhouse (Stonebridge)
  • Oct. 10 – Preston Park II Residence

Read more: New cases of COVID-19 confirmed at 4 Saskatoon, Regina schools

“Please do everything you can to stop the spread of the virus in our community,” says Pamela Goulden-McLeod, Director of EMO and Incident Coordinator for the City’s Response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By curbing the spread, we are supporting front-line workers who are putting their lives at risk to keep us safe, creating the conditions to keep people working and the economy going.”

Like the province’s chief medical health officer, Goulden-McLeod is encouraging people to reduce their bubbles and contacts.

“Protect yourself, your family and coworkers at all times during the pandemic by following public health recommendations,” Kapai added.

Click to play video 'Trudeau calls on provinces to take feds’ help on contact tracing' Trudeau calls on provinces to take feds’ help on contact tracing
Trudeau calls on provinces to take feds’ help on contact tracing
