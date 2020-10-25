Saskatchewan reports 60 new cases as hospitalizations hit an all-time high

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing total provincial cases to 2,729.

The new cases are located in the following areas:

Far North West: 1

North West: 1

North Central: 5

North East: 5

Saskatoon: 27

Central East: 2

Regina: 14

South East: 5

Public health says investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases.

There are 619 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan which is the highest count reported to date.

A total of 2,085 people have recovered from the virus.

The Ministry of Health says there is community transmission in Saskatoon, which is largely due to younger demographics socializing after work.

There are 48 cases linked to the Longbranch Bar outbreak, 22 cases linked to the Diva’s Nightclub outbreak, 11 cases linked to the Canadian Brewhouse outbreak in Stonebridge, and another eight cases linked to the Outlaws Country Rock Bar outbreak.

Transmission in Regina is a result of close family contacts with known cases, rather than public gatherings.

On Sunday, Saskatchewan reported the most people in hospital to date as a result of COVID-19.

There are 25 people in hospital, 21 of which are receiving inpatient care. Another four people are in the ICU.

This is the second time this week the province has hit a new high for hospitalizations. The previous record, 21 hospitalizations, was reported on Thursday.

To date, Saskatchewan has performed 247,909 tests, an increase of 2,617 from Saturday.

