3 arrested after forcing victim to withdraw money from Peterborough bank: police

Three people face robbery-related charges following an incident in a parking lot in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:45 p.m., three individuals drove the victim to a financial institution on Chemong Road.

It’s alleged the trio — brandishing a firearm — forced the victim to remove money from his account from an ATM.

The bank contacted police after the victim went inside and asked for help.

Police made two arrests at the scene.

Christopher Crowe, 58, of Lakefield, and Amy Ferguson, 38, of Peterborough, were arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, extortion and forcible confinement.

They were held in custody and attended court on Thursday where they were remanded in custody and will appear in court on Monday, police said.

On Thursday, police located a third suspect.

Brandon Martin, 39, of Lakefield was charged with robbery with a weapon, extortion, and forcible confinement. He was held in custody and will appear in court on Friday.

“It is important to note that this was a street-level robbery and not a bank robbery,” police said.

