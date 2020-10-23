Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested after forcing victim to withdraw money from Peterborough bank: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 10:32 am
The way in which.
The way in which. File Photo / Global News

Three people face robbery-related charges following an incident in a parking lot in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:45 p.m., three individuals drove the victim to a financial institution on Chemong Road.

It’s alleged the trio — brandishing a firearm — forced the victim to remove money from his account from an ATM.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with robbery at Lansdowne Street business: police

The bank contacted police after the victim went inside and asked for help.

Police made two arrests at the scene.

Christopher Crowe, 58, of Lakefield, and Amy Ferguson, 38, of Peterborough, were arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, extortion and forcible confinement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

They were held in custody and attended court on Thursday where they were remanded in custody and will appear in court on Monday, police said.

On Thursday, police located a third suspect.

Brandon Martin, 39, of Lakefield was charged with robbery with a weapon, extortion, and forcible confinement. He was held in custody and will appear in court on Friday.

“It is important to note that this was a street-level robbery and not a bank robbery,” police said.

Click to play video 'Toronto police release video in connection with robbery, shooting investigation' Toronto police release video in connection with robbery, shooting investigation
Toronto police release video in connection with robbery, shooting investigation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyArmed RobberyPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeChemong RoadPeterborough robberyrobbery with a weapon
Flyers
More weekly flyers