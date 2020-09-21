Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with robbery at Lansdowne Street business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 10:10 am
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man was charged with robbery following an incident at a business on Sunday night. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man has been charged with robbery following an altercation at a business on Sunday night.

Peterborough Police Service allege that around 9:30 p.m., a man entered a business near the intersection of Lansdowne St. West and The Parkway and threatened an employee while demanding money.

Read more: Peterborough man found with stolen property, weapon in city’s north end: police

The suspect left the business without any money.

Officers located a suspect in the area.

Larry Eskins, 47 of Peterborough, was charged robbery and failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 13, police said Monday.

