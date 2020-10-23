Heat, wind, and rain to make for stormy day in London and Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of southwestern Ontario, including London and Middlesex County, ahead of the potential for high winds and heavy thunderstorms.

According to the weather agency, scattered storms over Michigan are expected to move east into our region late Friday afternoon.

Meteorologists say the storms could bring winds gusting to 90 km/h, torrential downpours, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

The weather agency says severe thunderstorm watches are possible and it’s monitoring the storm system.

The forecast high in London on Friday is 22 C, which is expected to drop to 5 C overnight and climb only to 8 C on Saturday.

The record high for Oct. 23 is currently 22.8 C, set back in 1963. The average high for this time of year is 12.4 C.

