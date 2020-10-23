Menu

Weather

Heat, wind, and rain to make for stormy day in London and Middlesex

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 23, 2020 10:21 am
Lighting from a severe overnight thunderstorm in Edmonton, Alta. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Lighting from a severe overnight thunderstorm in Edmonton, Alta. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Courtesy: Heather Elless

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of southwestern Ontario, including London and Middlesex County, ahead of the potential for high winds and heavy thunderstorms.

According to the weather agency, scattered storms over Michigan are expected to move east into our region late Friday afternoon.

Read more: 2020 fall forecast: What weather Canadians can expect from coast to coast

Meteorologists say the storms could bring winds gusting to 90 km/h, torrential downpours, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

The weather agency says severe thunderstorm watches are possible and it’s monitoring the storm system.

Trending Stories

The forecast high in London on Friday is 22 C, which is expected to drop to 5 C overnight and climb only to 8 C on Saturday.

The record high for Oct. 23 is currently 22.8 C, set back in 1963. The average high for this time of year is 12.4 C.

