B.C. election 2020: NDP, Liberals to target swing riding pick-ups on final day of campaign

Send this page to someone via email

BC NDP Leader John Horgan and BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson are both spending the final day of the campaign in ridings they hope to swing their way on election night.

Horgan will start Friday in Richmond-Queensborough. The third closest riding in the last election is a rematch between Liberal incumbent Jas Johal and NDP candidate Aman Singh. Johal won by 134 votes.

The NDP leader will use the campaign stop to tout the party’s vision on health care and managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan will then head to Richmond-Steveston, Vancouver-Langara and Vancouver-False Creek. The three ridings are all seen as seats the BC NDP could win as part of a majority government. The NDP have not won a seat in Richmond since 1972.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilkinson will be heading to NDP-held seats the Liberals are hoping to pick up. The current polls would indicate the Liberal leader does not have much of a chance, but if he is going to stay competitive these are must-have seats.

2:03 Will surge in COVID cases hurt the NDP for calling an election? Will surge in COVID cases hurt the NDP for calling an election?

The Liberal leader will be in North Vancouver-Lonsdale, Port Moody-Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and Surrey-Panorama. All of these are seats the party held going into the 2017 election, and they lost all the seats.

Wilkinson will be focusing on key election messaging, from eliminating the PST to child care to opening up ICBC for competition.

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau will be in her home riding of Cowichan Valley. She will be holding an event in Duncan to make a final pitch for why more Green MLAs are needed in the legislature and the benefits of minority parliaments.

Story continues below advertisement

Polls on general election day open Saturday, October 24, at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

1:00 Going to the polls in the time of COVID Going to the polls in the time of COVID