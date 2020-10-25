Andrew Wilkinson reelected in Vancouver-Quilchena, Global News projects

Send this page to someone via email

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson has hung onto his seat in Vancouver-Quilchena, Global News projects.

Wilkinson defeated NDP challenger Heather McQuillan.

2:04 Who is BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson? Who is BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson?

Wilkinson has represented the second wealthiest riding in B.C. since 2013. He won the last election in 2017 by more than 6,000 votes and the race before that by nearly 9,000.

Story continues below advertisement

McQuillan, who works in the film industry, finished third for the federal NDP in Chilliwack-Hope last year.

Before Wilkinson, the riding was held by former longtime BC Liberal finance minister Colin Hansen.

The Liberals have never lost the seat, which was created in 1991.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Andrew Wilkinson

BC NDP: Heather McQuillan

BC Greens: Michael Barkusky

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.