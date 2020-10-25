Menu

Advertisement
Politics

Andrew Wilkinson reelected in Vancouver-Quilchena, Global News projects

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 25, 2020 1:10 am
Click to play video 'B.C. election 2020: NDP majority declared, Horgan remains premier' B.C. election 2020: NDP majority declared, Horgan remains premier
B.C. election 2020: NDP majority declared, Horgan remains premier

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson has hung onto his seat in Vancouver-Quilchena, Global News projects.

Wilkinson defeated NDP challenger Heather McQuillan.

Click to play video 'Who is BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson?' Who is BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson?
Who is BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson?

Wilkinson has represented the second wealthiest riding in B.C. since 2013. He won the last election in 2017 by more than 6,000 votes and the race before that by nearly 9,000.

McQuillan, who works in the film industry, finished third for the federal NDP in Chilliwack-Hope last year.

More: Find Global News' full B.C. election coverage here

Before Wilkinson, the riding was held by former longtime BC Liberal finance minister Colin Hansen.

The Liberals have never lost the seat, which was created in 1991.

Nominated Candidates

  • BC Liberals: Andrew Wilkinson
  • BC NDP: Heather McQuillan
  • BC Greens: Michael Barkusky

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Find your riding and candidates

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.

