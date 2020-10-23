Menu

Health

When the COVID-19 vaccine is ready, will you get it? We want to hear from you

By Carolyn Jarvis Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 11:32 am
Click to play video 'VIDO-InterVac update on COVID-19 antiviral funding, vaccine research' VIDO-InterVac update on COVID-19 antiviral funding, vaccine research
VIDO-InterVac director Dr. Volker Gerdts joins Global News Morning for an update on their COVID-19 vaccine research, along with recent funding for antiviral research.

The world is racing to produce a vaccine. But when it’s ready, will you take it?

A recent Ipsos survey of nearly 20,000 adults from 27 countries, on behalf of the World Economic Forum, found 74 per cent of people would get a vaccine for COVID-19. Of those who said they wouldn’t, 56 per cent indicated it was because of concerns over side effects.

We want to know what’s driving hesitancy, as well as what’s pushing others to the front of the queue.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

We want to hear from you.

Global News’ current affairs show The New Reality is producing a story that will include Canadians who can’t wait for the vaccine, those who are uncertain about whether they will take it, and those who have decided they won’t take it.

To share your view, please fill out the form below or contact Carolyn Jarvis, national correspondent, Global News.

Note: While we may contact you to follow up, we won’t publish your contact information.

