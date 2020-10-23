When the COVID-19 vaccine is ready, will you get it? We want to hear from you

Send this page to someone via email

The world is racing to produce a vaccine. But when it’s ready, will you take it?

A recent Ipsos survey of nearly 20,000 adults from 27 countries, on behalf of the World Economic Forum, found 74 per cent of people would get a vaccine for COVID-19. Of those who said they wouldn’t, 56 per cent indicated it was because of concerns over side effects.

We want to know what’s driving hesitancy, as well as what’s pushing others to the front of the queue.

We want to hear from you.

Global News’ current affairs show The New Reality is producing a story that will include Canadians who can’t wait for the vaccine, those who are uncertain about whether they will take it, and those who have decided they won’t take it.

To share your view, please fill out the form below or contact Carolyn Jarvis, national correspondent, Global News.

Note: While we may contact you to follow up, we won’t publish your contact information.