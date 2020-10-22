Quebec to provide economic update in November amid coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is set to provide an economic update next month as the province contends with the second wave of COVID-19.

Finance Minister Eric Girard will unveil the details of the province’s finances on Nov. 12, about eight months after the pandemic began.

The health crisis has been hard on Quebec, which has the highest caseload and death toll in the country. Sweeping measures and shutdowns aimed at stemming the tide of the virus have also been difficult for businesses.

During the first wave, Girard announced in June that he was forecasting a $15-billion deficit for the current fiscal year. At the time, the province also said the COVID-19 crisis forced it to inject $3.7 billion in the health sector, as well as $1 billion to help workers and another $2 billion for companies.

Quebec had also set aside $4 billion in the event of a second wave of the virus. On Monday, Girard said that entire amount is being used.

Earlier this week, Girard also admitted Quebec would not come back to a “certain normality” before 2022.

The update set for November comes about four months before the government usually outlines its annual budget in March.

— With files from Global News’ Brittany Henriques and the Canadian Press