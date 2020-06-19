Coronavirus: Quebec presents its economic update

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard will present the province’s economic update Friday morning.

On Thursday, the official Opposition said it wants to see more help for small and medium-sized businesses.

Initially, Girard predicted a two per cent growth rate for this year when he tabled his budget last March.

The Liberal Party, however, says that given the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a budget deficit between $12 billion and $15 billion.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Shopping malls reopen Friday in Greater Montreal region

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Liberals have criticized the government, saying it hasn’t done enough to support local businesses, and members hope to see more funds to help merchants.

“We’re saying right now that we need to have a plan to save all the small and medium-sized companies,” said Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“They cannot just tell us that everything that they’ve done has worked so far. We see that companies are going bankrupt every day. Every day, there are companies that are saying: ‘We cannot go through this phase.'”

— With files from Global News’ Raquel Fletcher