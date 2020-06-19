Coronavirus: Deconfinement measures in effect in many Quebec long-term care homes since Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Health Ministry has announced that deconfinement measures have been allowed since Thursday in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs) in the province.

In residences where there is no active COVID-19 outbreak, it is now possible to leave without supervision from the CHSLD, to stay outside the residence for more than 24 hours, to receive visits and to meet people outside.

CHSLD residents are also allowed to participate in indoor and outdoor group activities under certain conditions, namely with infection prevention and control measures in place.

As of June 26, it will also be possible to appeal to volunteers to work within CHSLDs. Residents and their families will be also be allowed to seek external services within residences, such as hairdressing.

CHSLDs affected by an outbreak will carry on with isolation measures, except for uninfected patients.

Residences without outbreaks will be able to allow their residents to eat in the dining room while observing physical-distancing measures and social bubbles.

As for users and residents committees, they can start meeting again, but virtual meetings continue to be encouraged where possible.

Guidelines for private seniors’ residences and intermediate resources will be communicated by the ministry shortly.

The majority of the approximately 5,000 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Quebec have occurred in residences for the elderly, many of them in CHSLDs.

— With files from Global News’ Brittany Henriques