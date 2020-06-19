Coronavirus: Shopping malls reopen Friday in Greater Montreal region

Send this page to someone via email

Shopping malls in the Greater Montreal area are reopening on Friday after being closed for close to three months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the first phases of deconfinement, stores with street access were able to open, while those without street access had to remain closed a little while longer.

All shopping centres and stores will have to implement COVID-19 prevention measures recommended by public health.

These measures include limiting the number of customers in a store, physical distancing and “a single direction of circulation,” according to a press release from the government.

— With files from the Canadian Press

