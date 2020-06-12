Shopping malls in the greater Montreal region to reopen on June 19

Shopping malls in the greater Montreal region will be able to reopen their doors as of Friday June 19, the Quebec government announced on Friday.

All merchants who run businesses inside shopping centres will therefor be able to reopen after being closed since March.

Shopping centers and stores will however have to implement COVID-19 prevention measures recommended by public health.

These measures include a limited number of customers, physical distancing, as well as a “a single direction of circulation,” the government’s press release said.

–with files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta