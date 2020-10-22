Menu

Canada

1 dead, at least 8 others injured in west-end Kingston collision

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
One person has died, with at least eight other injured during a Wednesday night collision.
One person has died, with at least eight other injured during a Wednesday night collision. Jennifer Basa / Global Kingston

One person died following a serious, two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Kingston’s west end.

The crash happened on Bayridge Drive near Roosevelt Drive just before 10 p.m.

Kingston Fire and Rescue say they remained at the scene for several hours.

Read more: Loyalist Township man dies after 4-vehicle collision in Napanee

Nine people were involved in the collision, one of whom died at the scene.

According to fire officials, eight other people were injured, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Kingston police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. Bayridge Drive will be closed from Coverdale Drive to Henderson Boulevard until further notice, police say.

