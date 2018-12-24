Teen killed in collision on Pine Grove Road north of Kingston: police

Days before Christmas, a 16-year-old male was killed in a car crash on Pine Grove Road near Highway 15 in Kingston.

The collision happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 22nd, and the Kingston police say they responded at around mid night. The teenager involved in the collision was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

“The vehicle had one sole occupant a 16 year old male who was injured at the time of the collision,” said Kingston police Sgt. Darren Keuhl.

Police told Global News that the cause of the collision is still unknown, but reconstructionists are using several methods to find an answer, such as using a drone to create an aerial map of the scene to collect more evidence.

However, police did not mention whether icy road conditions were a factor.

The vehicle’s data recorder still needs to be reviewed by police to determine its velocity and steering input.

The name of the deceased has not been released.