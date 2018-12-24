Crime
December 24, 2018 10:23 am

Man charged with careless driving after collision in North Bay

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say a 62-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a collision in North Bay.

According to North Bay OPP, on Sunday just before 2:30 a.m., a vehicle travelling southbound on the North Bay bypass merging onto Fisher Street lost control at a high rate of speed.

Officers said the vehicle rolled over, crossed Fisher Street and landed on the off-ramp facing west.

Police said the driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the 62-year-old driver from North Bay has been charged with careless driving.

