Minor injuries reported after vehicle rolls over, hits hydro pole near Gravenhurst: OPP

Police say one person suffered minor injuries after a collision on Highway 11 near Gravenhurst.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Wednesday at around 3 p.m., a northbound vehicle left the highway, rolled and became entangled with a hydro pole.

Police say emergency crews worked against downed power lines to extricate one passenger.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

According to police, a portion of Highway 11 was closed while crews worked to clear the power lines.