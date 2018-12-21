Crime
December 21, 2018 3:44 pm

Minor injuries reported after vehicle rolls over, hits hydro pole near Gravenhurst: OPP

Police say the vehicle left the highway, rolled and became entangled with a hydro pole.

Police say one person suffered minor injuries after a collision on Highway 11 near Gravenhurst.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Wednesday at around 3 p.m., a northbound vehicle left the highway, rolled and became entangled with a hydro pole.

Police say emergency crews worked against downed power lines to extricate one passenger.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

According to police, a portion of Highway 11 was closed while crews worked to clear the power lines.

