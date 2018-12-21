Crime
Man charged after police seize guns, ammunition, drugs from home in Thunder Bay

A man from Brampton has been charged after handguns, ammunition and drugs were seized during a search warrant in Thunder Bay.

A man has been charged after police seized handguns, ammunition and drugs from a home in Thunder Bay.

According to Thunder Bay OPP, on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Vickers Street.

Officers say as a result, four loaded handguns, a large amount of ammunition and illegal drugs including cocaine and fentanyl were seized.

Police say 27-year-old Jordan Sutherland from Brampton has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possession of a loaded prohibited restricted firearm, four counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, four counts of careless use of a firearm, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.

Officers say Sutherland is in custody awaiting a hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.

