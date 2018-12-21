Barrie man charged after police find driver asleep in running car in Springwater Township

A man from Barrie has been charged after police say they found a man sleeping in a running car in Springwater Township.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Tuesday at around 6:15 a.m., officers found a vehicle running while a person was asleep in the driver’s seat on Black Creek Trail north of Snow Valley Road.

Police spoke to the driver and suspected he was under the influence of alcohol. The man was arrested and taken to the Huronia West detachment.

According to police, Christopher Stapley, 48, from Barrie has been charged with operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration 80 milligrams or more, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Officers say he is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on Jan. 8.