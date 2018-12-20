Sudbury man charged with impaired driving

A man has been charged with impaired driving after an incident in the city of Greater Sudbury, police say.

According to Sudbury OPP, on Saturday at around 3:15 a.m., officers observed an erratic driver.

Police say the vehicle destroyed a guide rail, travelled through a snowbank and over an embankment.

Officers say the driver was not injured as a result of the incident.

Police say following an investigation the driver, 55-year-old Kevin Kelly from Sudbury, was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol, driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving with cannabis readily available, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

According to police, Kelly was issued a 90-day automatic licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Officers say he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Sudbury on Jan. 9.