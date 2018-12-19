Vehicle in Bradford fraud investigation recovered, suspect still at large: police

The vehicle at the centre of a fraud investigation in Bradford has been recovered, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, a Bradford resident had advertised a vehicle for sale online.

On Dec. 8, officers say a buyer went to the seller’s home with a cheque to purchase the vehicle. Police say the seller accepted the cheque and signed the vehicle over to the buyer.

According to police, the seller was later notified by the bank that the cheque was fraudulent.

Police were notified on Dec. 11 and launched an investigation.

According to officers, the 2015 white Mercedes SUV GLK500, was located on Dundas Street East in Toronto on Tuesday morning.

Officers say the vehicle has been returned to its owner in Bradford.

According to police, detectives are still attempting to identify the suspect.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

