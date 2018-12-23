Canada
Man dies in hospital over a week after crash in Milton, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

Halton police say a 77-year-old man has died in hospital more than a week after he was involved in a collision.

MILTON, Ont. – Police say a man has died in hospital more than a week after a single-vehicle crash in Milton.

Halton regional police say the collision happened at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 14, when a pickup truck travelled off the road.

They say the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital after the crash, and he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Police have identified him as a 77-year-old man from Rockwood, Ont.

They say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

