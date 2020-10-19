Loyalist Township man dies after 4-vehicle collision in Napanee

A Loyalist Township man is dead after a multi-vehicle collision late last week.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened late Friday afternoon on County Road 2 near Little Creek Road in Napanee.
An eastbound vehicle and three westbound vehicles collided in the westbound lane, according to police.
Two drivers were taken to hospital, including the driver of the eastbound vehicle who was later pronounced dead while in hospital.
OPP have identified the deceased as 77-year-old Lawrence Batchilder.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the cause of the crash.
