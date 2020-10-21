Guelph paramedic tests positive for coronavirus, 8 others self-isolating

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph, Ont., paramedic has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and eight others are self-isolating while awaiting test results.

Medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer said this case underscores the reality that COVID-19 is still circulating in the community.

But in this particular case, Mercer said the risk of exposure to residents is considered low.

“Our local paramedics use personal protective equipment to protect themselves and residents from virus transmission,” she said in a statement.

The paramedic service, which also covers Wellington County, said it is implementing its COVID-19 response plan to prevent the virus from spreading within the organization and the community.

It added that in the 48 hours before the paramedic tested positive, they were not involved in high-risk calls.

“We’ve been preparing to respond to our first positive case,” said Chief Stephen Dewar.

There is not expected to be an impact to response times or emergency services.

The service said replacement paramedics are filling shifts and all ambulances are staffed and continue to respond to calls.