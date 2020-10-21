Menu

Health

Guelph paramedic tests positive for coronavirus, 8 others self-isolating

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 4:46 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Concerns mount over violence in the workplace for front-line workers' Coronavirus: Concerns mount over violence in the workplace for front-line workers
As more restrictions are put in place in health care settings, there are concerns violent acts could increase towards front line workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Katherine Ward speaks with people connected to the industry about past incidents and how recent changes could create new problems.

A Guelph, Ont., paramedic has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and eight others are self-isolating while awaiting test results.

Medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer said this case underscores the reality that COVID-19 is still circulating in the community.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak connected to place of worship in Waterloo Region

But in this particular case, Mercer said the risk of exposure to residents is considered low.

“Our local paramedics use personal protective equipment to protect themselves and residents from virus transmission,” she said in a statement.

The paramedic service, which also covers Wellington County, said it is implementing its COVID-19 response plan to prevent the virus from spreading within the organization and the community.

It added that in the 48 hours before the paramedic tested positive, they were not involved in high-risk calls.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nurse who looked after first Canadian patient with COVID-19 opens up about being on front lines' Coronavirus: Nurse who looked after first Canadian patient with COVID-19 opens up about being on front lines
Coronavirus: Nurse who looked after first Canadian patient with COVID-19 opens up about being on front lines

“We’ve been preparing to respond to our first positive case,” said Chief Stephen Dewar.

Read more: Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic reports low ‘no-show’ rate

There is not expected to be an impact to response times or emergency services.

The service said replacement paramedics are filling shifts and all ambulances are staffed and continue to respond to calls.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
